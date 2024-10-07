From Gujarat to Global Stage: Modi's 23-Year Journey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 23 years in public office, reflecting on his contributions from transforming Gujarat to leading India on a global front. As he commits to working with renewed vigor, Modi aims for a developed India while highlighting significant national achievements and addressing global challenges.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated 23 years in public service, tracing his ascension from Gujarat's leadership to India's highest political office. Highlighting the nation's progress, Modi pledged to continue working for a prosperous and developed India, a concept termed 'Viksit Bharat.'
Reflecting on his tenure, Modi emphasized achievements like India being the world's fifth-largest economy and uplifting millions from poverty. He credited the collective effort of citizens, particularly farmers and youth, for India's upward trajectory and increasing global appeal.
The Prime Minister assured that his experiences have informed impactful initiatives at both the national and international levels. Modi vowed to persist in his efforts, reflecting a commitment to maintaining India's growth and prestige on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
There was rule in BJP that leaders would retire when they reach 75 years; will this not apply to PM Modi?: Arvind Kejriwal.
Want to ask RSS if inducting leaders facing corruption allegations into BJP justified: Arvind Kejriwal at 'Janta ki Adalat'.
BJP was born from RSS; want to know from Mohan Bhagwat if they are satisfied with BJP's politics: Arvind Kejriwal.
Kejriwal Questions RSS on BJP's Political Tactics at 'Janta ki Adalat'
CPI(ML) Liberation's Post-Poll Strategies: Dipankar Bhattacharya on BJP Setbacks and Left Unity