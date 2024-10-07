India and Maldives Forge Stronger Ties Amid Strategic Talks

The Maldivian President, Mohamed Muizzu, alongside a delegation of ministers and business leaders, is currently visiting India to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two nations. The visit, which began on Sunday, has emphasized building upon the longstanding friendship, economic ties, and developmental partnerships.

During this visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to visit the Maldives next year, further cementing the diplomatic rapport. Notably, the leaders discussed a vision document for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which aims to address emerging regional challenges through closer cooperation.

Among the key outcomes of the visit was the announcement of a USD 400 million financial aid package to assist the Maldives, as well as the launch of a RuPay card initiative. Discussions also centered around defense collaborations and the potential initiation of a bilateral foreign trade agreement, setting the stage for deeper engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)