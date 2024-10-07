Political Clash Erupts at Tasgaon Event: Showdown Between Local MPs
A public argument escalated between Sangli MP Vishal Patil and BJP's Sanjay Kaka Patil at a Tasgaon event. The dispute, involving supporters, revolved around credit for district developments. Vishal Patil claimed Union Minister Gadkari's support for a project, which was disputed by Sanjay Kaka Patil, highlighting their ties.
Updated: 07-10-2024 23:19 IST
A public event in Tasgaon, Maharashtra, witnessed a heated dispute between Sangli Lok Sabha MP Vishal Patil and BJP's Sanjay Kaka Patil on Monday, drawing significant attention.
The confrontation arose from a contentious rivalry over who should receive credit for regional development works, as both MPs have stakes in the district's political landscape.
Matters intensified when Vishal Patil cited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's approval for a construction project, only to be challenged by Kaka Patil, who emphasized his longstanding relationship with the minister.
