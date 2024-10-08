Political Impact of Arab American Votes on U.S. Elections

Arab American and Muslim communities express widespread discontent towards U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, potentially impacting Vice President Kamala Harris's chances in the upcoming election, as suggested by Jill Stein, Green Party candidate.

Stein, who saw increased backing in battleground states like Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin, advocates a permanent Gaza ceasefire and a U.S. arms embargo on Israel. Polls indicate Harris losing support from these groups, crucial to previous Democratic victories.

Harris and Trump court these voters, with Democratic efforts seen as insufficient by some, while Trump campaigns aggressively. With anger over U.S. policies affecting voter sentiment, Arab American and Muslim votes could play a decisive role.

