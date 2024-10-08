Political Impact of Arab American Votes on U.S. Elections
Jill Stein, Green Party candidate, warns that Vice President Kamala Harris could lose critical Arab American and Muslim votes in key states, potentially affecting the election outcome. Stein supports ceasefire policies, while Democratic strategies may risk support. Trump also appeals for these voters' support.
Arab American and Muslim communities express widespread discontent towards U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon, potentially impacting Vice President Kamala Harris's chances in the upcoming election, as suggested by Jill Stein, Green Party candidate.
Stein, who saw increased backing in battleground states like Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin, advocates a permanent Gaza ceasefire and a U.S. arms embargo on Israel. Polls indicate Harris losing support from these groups, crucial to previous Democratic victories.
Harris and Trump court these voters, with Democratic efforts seen as insufficient by some, while Trump campaigns aggressively. With anger over U.S. policies affecting voter sentiment, Arab American and Muslim votes could play a decisive role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SPD Narrowly Defeats Far-Right AfD in Brandenburg Election Amid Leadership Scrutiny
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena resigns as part of power transition following presidential election.
Sri Lankan PM Dinesh Gunawardena Resigns After Presidential Election
Congress Suspends Rebel Leader Chitra Sarwara Ahead of Haryana Elections
Major Political Parties Gear Up for Jharkhand Elections