Haryana Election Results: Tight Security as Counting Begins
The counting of votes for Haryana's October 5 assembly elections started on Tuesday under tight security. Officials expect early trends soon. Major parties like BJP and Congress are in a heated contest. The state witnessed a 67.90% voter turnout with security measures like CCTV and police deployment ensuring a smooth counting process.
Votes from Haryana's October 5 Assembly elections are being counted under stringent security measures, commencing at 8 am on Tuesday. As noted by officials, early trends in the results are anticipated to emerge shortly.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, affirmed that a three-tier security protocol is in place at counting venues. He informed that postal ballots are prioritized, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) following after a 30-minute interval.
Prominent among the candidacy are leaders such as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and others, representing major parties like BJP and Congress. A significant police presence and CCTV installations ensure the process is closely monitored to prevent any untoward incidents.
