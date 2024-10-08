BJP Edges Ahead in Haryana Assembly Polls
The ruling BJP has surpassed the halfway mark in the Haryana assembly polls, leading in 48 seats as per Election Commission trends. The Congress is trailing with 33 seats. The election is a tight contest, with both parties vying for control of the 90-member assembly.
The ruling BJP in Haryana has crossed the critical halfway mark in the assembly elections, securing a lead in 48 seats, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.
Meanwhile, the Congress is trailing slightly, maintaining a lead in 33 seats. This marks a significant shift from the early vote counts when the Congress appeared to be ahead.
With the majority required at 46, Haryana's assembly remains highly contested, reflecting the intense political battle between the two major parties.
