BJP Edges Ahead in Haryana Assembly Polls

The ruling BJP in Haryana has crossed the critical halfway mark in the assembly elections, securing a lead in 48 seats, according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the Congress is trailing slightly, maintaining a lead in 33 seats. This marks a significant shift from the early vote counts when the Congress appeared to be ahead.

With the majority required at 46, Haryana's assembly remains highly contested, reflecting the intense political battle between the two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)