Obama's Campaign Rally: Energizing for Harris Against Trump

Former President Barack Obama took to a Pittsburgh college campus to energetically campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris while criticizing Donald Trump. Addressing a youthful audience, Obama emphasized the importance of their participation in the upcoming Nov. 5 election, urging them to support Harris as the potential new leader.

Obama, still a celebrated figure among Democrats, questioned the belief that Trump's leadership would benefit Pennsylvanians, citing the former president's focus on self-interest. Stressing Harris's middle-class roots and alignment with American values, Obama attested to her preparedness for the role of president.

The event marked the start of a campaign trail blitz by Obama and other Democratic luminaries, including Bill Clinton, aimed at swing states. The Harris campaign is particularly invested in rallying young voters, a demographic pivotal to electoral success but showing dwindling registration numbers compared to previous years.

(With inputs from agencies.)