Left Menu

Germany and India: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

The upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India is set to focus on key areas including the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership, military policy, migration, and bilateral business dynamics. Preparations involve high-level discussions between officials, emphasizing a strong agenda for successful intergovernmental consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:02 IST
Germany and India: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Olaf Scholz
  • Country:
  • India

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares to visit India, the German Ambassador to India, Phillip Ackermann, has detailed the principal topics of the forthcoming intergovernmental consultations. Key areas of discussion include the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership with India, military and strategic policy, and defence.

Other important topics will cover migration, a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. Meanwhile, German and Indian businesses operating across borders will also take center stage. Recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, which Ackermann sees as groundwork for the consultations.

The upcoming intergovernmental consultations, set for later this month, aim to establish a strong agenda leading to guaranteed outcomes. German National Security Advisor Jens Plötner has already engaged with Indian officials to prepare for Chancellor Scholz's visit, which will include comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024