Germany and India: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares to visit India, the German Ambassador to India, Phillip Ackermann, has detailed the principal topics of the forthcoming intergovernmental consultations. Key areas of discussion include the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership with India, military and strategic policy, and defence.

Other important topics will cover migration, a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation. Meanwhile, German and Indian businesses operating across borders will also take center stage. Recently, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in a telephone conversation with German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, which Ackermann sees as groundwork for the consultations.

The upcoming intergovernmental consultations, set for later this month, aim to establish a strong agenda leading to guaranteed outcomes. German National Security Advisor Jens Plötner has already engaged with Indian officials to prepare for Chancellor Scholz's visit, which will include comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)