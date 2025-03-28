Ashok Leyland Secures Rs 700 Crore Defence Orders

Ashok Leyland, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced on Friday that it secured orders exceeding Rs 700 crore from the defence forces. The delivery of these vehicles is slated to begin in the upcoming financial year.

The orders are intended to enhance the defence sector's capacity for troop transportation, logistics, and specific mobility needs as part of the Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) program, according to a statement by the Hinduja Group flagship company.

The contract includes a variety of specialized vehicles like the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform, reinforcing Ashok Leyland's position as a leading land mobility solutions provider for armed and paramilitary forces.

