Akhilesh Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar to Rethink NDA Support Amid Controversy
Akhilesh Yadav urged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to withdraw JD(U)'s support to the NDA after BJP allegedly barred Samajwadis from honoring socialist ideologue Jayaprakash Narayan. Yadav criticized the BJP for their actions during the festival of Navratri, citing Jayaprakash as a significant part of Kumar's political rise.
Updated: 11-10-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:50 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw support for the NDA, citing alleged BJP obstructions against honoring socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.
Yadav criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for blocking access to the Jay Prakash Narain International Centre during a festival. He characterized the move as destructive.
Yadav's plea highlights historical ties to Jayaprakash Narayan, with Nitish Kumar's political journey linked to Narayan's influence. The BJP's alleged restrictions on festive celebrations have escalated political tensions.
