Akhilesh Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar to Rethink NDA Support Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party chief, called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw support for the NDA, citing alleged BJP obstructions against honoring socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan.

Yadav criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for blocking access to the Jay Prakash Narain International Centre during a festival. He characterized the move as destructive.

Yadav's plea highlights historical ties to Jayaprakash Narayan, with Nitish Kumar's political journey linked to Narayan's influence. The BJP's alleged restrictions on festive celebrations have escalated political tensions.

