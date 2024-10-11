Akhilesh Yadav's Garland Protest: Defying Barriers for JP's Legacy
Akhilesh Yadav, SP chief, garlanded Jayaprakash Narayan's bust after authorities blocked his visit citing security concerns. This act highlights tensions between BJP and opposition over paying tributes to the socialist leader. Yadav urges Bihar CM to withdraw BJP support, accusing the ruling party of obstructing commemorative events.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan by garlanding a bust of the socialist leader outside his residence. This symbolic gesture unfolded after authorities blocked his scheduled visit to the Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre, citing security reasons.
The event sparked further tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition. Yadav criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for obstructing 'Samajwadis' from commemorating Narayan's legacy and called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to withdraw his support from the NDA government.
Amidst heavy security and barricades, Yadav and SP workers continued their tribute on the road. Accusations of a conspiracy to sell the memorial emerged, fueling further controversy. The stand-off reflects ongoing political friction and questions surrounding democratic freedoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
