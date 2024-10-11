Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Mozambique Awaits Presidential Election Results

Venancio Mondlane, an independent presidential candidate in Mozambique, threatens a nationwide strike if the ruling Frelimo party is declared the election winner. Although lacking concrete evidence of fraud, Mondlane claims a lead based on initial delegate reports. He plans peaceful resistance and economic disruption if necessary.

Updated: 11-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:22 IST
Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane issued a stark warning on Friday, threatening a nationwide strike to cripple Mozambique if the ruling Frelimo party is declared victorious in the recent presidential elections.

In an interview with Reuters, Mondlane claimed a lead over his competitors, citing data collected at polling stations. While official preliminary results are expected Saturday, Mondlane plans to pursue peaceful demonstrations and legal action if authorities announce a Frelimo win. This development could signal the largest challenge to the ruling party in years.

The election context includes Frelimo's long-standing governance since 1975 and accusations of electoral misconduct, which they deny. Mondlane, a favorite among the younger demographic, aims to rectify inequalities, particularly in Cabo Delgado, through negotiations with insurgents and enhanced tax revenues from international companies for local development.

