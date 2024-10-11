Tensions Rise as Mozambique Awaits Presidential Election Results

Independent presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane issued a stark warning on Friday, threatening a nationwide strike to cripple Mozambique if the ruling Frelimo party is declared victorious in the recent presidential elections.

In an interview with Reuters, Mondlane claimed a lead over his competitors, citing data collected at polling stations. While official preliminary results are expected Saturday, Mondlane plans to pursue peaceful demonstrations and legal action if authorities announce a Frelimo win. This development could signal the largest challenge to the ruling party in years.

The election context includes Frelimo's long-standing governance since 1975 and accusations of electoral misconduct, which they deny. Mondlane, a favorite among the younger demographic, aims to rectify inequalities, particularly in Cabo Delgado, through negotiations with insurgents and enhanced tax revenues from international companies for local development.

(With inputs from agencies.)