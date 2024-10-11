Evacuation Odyssey: Fleeing Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

Months of escalating violence in Beirut forced Eyup Sabri Kirgiz, a Turkish engineer, to make the heart-wrenching decision to leave his cherished city. Alongside his family and pets, Kirgiz evacuated the Lebanese capital amid Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The tense voyage on two Turkish navy ships included nearly 1,000 evacuees, primarily Turkish citizens and their spouses, fleeing the danger of Lebanon's conflict. For Kirgiz, the profound connection to Beirut stirred hopes of a prompt return once conditions stabilize.

Such evacuations highlight the growing number of casualties and displaced individuals affected by the Middle East tension. Those escaping seek safety, while others left behind face uncertainty and peril, compounded by the threat of becoming another prolonged conflict zone like Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)