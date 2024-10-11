Left Menu

Evacuation Odyssey: Fleeing Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict

Eyup Sabri Kirgiz, a Turkish engineer, evacuated from Beirut amid escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah. The crisis forced hundreds, including Kirgiz's family and other Turkish nationals, to flee on Turkish navy ships. The journey was marked by anxiety and trepidation as evacuees left behind their beloved city.

Updated: 11-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:23 IST
Months of escalating violence in Beirut forced Eyup Sabri Kirgiz, a Turkish engineer, to make the heart-wrenching decision to leave his cherished city. Alongside his family and pets, Kirgiz evacuated the Lebanese capital amid Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The tense voyage on two Turkish navy ships included nearly 1,000 evacuees, primarily Turkish citizens and their spouses, fleeing the danger of Lebanon's conflict. For Kirgiz, the profound connection to Beirut stirred hopes of a prompt return once conditions stabilize.

Such evacuations highlight the growing number of casualties and displaced individuals affected by the Middle East tension. Those escaping seek safety, while others left behind face uncertainty and peril, compounded by the threat of becoming another prolonged conflict zone like Gaza.

