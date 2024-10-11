Kerala Political Standoff: Governor vs Chief Minister
Kerala's Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of concealing 'crimes against the nation,' vowing to report to the President. The ruling CPI(M) retorted, calling Khan's threats mere 'rumblings.' As tensions rise, Khan's tenure is questioned, adding complexity to the Governor-CM clash.
Kerala is witnessing a dramatic political standoff as Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hiding 'crimes against the nation' allegedly committed within the state.
The Governor expressed his intention to report the matter to the President, a move he deems necessary given the seriousness of the accusations.
Governor Khan's actions have drawn sharp rebuke from the ruling party CPI(M), who dismissed his threats as 'mere rumblings,' questioning his authority as his tenure has technically ended, leaving the state's political landscape in turmoil.
