Highway Arrest: From Crime to Capture

Authorities in Jammu district apprehended Bhuvan Prasad Kewat on Monday, a suspected criminal charged with possession of illegal substances and a firearm. The arrest took place during a routine police patrol.

The arrest occurred on Ring Road as Kewat, originally from Chhattisgarh, sought to evade officers while en route to Bhagatpur. His bag contained 2 kg of ganja and an unauthorized pistol.

Kewat has been charged under narcotics and arms legislation. Police are actively investigating the supply chain and potential accomplices involved in the illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)