Highway Arrest: From Crime to Capture
A suspected criminal, Bhuvan Prasad Kewat, was arrested in Jammu district with ganja and a weapon. The police caught him during a patrol as he attempted to flee. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the contraband and other possible associates.
Authorities in Jammu district apprehended Bhuvan Prasad Kewat on Monday, a suspected criminal charged with possession of illegal substances and a firearm. The arrest took place during a routine police patrol.
The arrest occurred on Ring Road as Kewat, originally from Chhattisgarh, sought to evade officers while en route to Bhagatpur. His bag contained 2 kg of ganja and an unauthorized pistol.
Kewat has been charged under narcotics and arms legislation. Police are actively investigating the supply chain and potential accomplices involved in the illegal activities.
