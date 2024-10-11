Left Menu

Ravi Kishan Lauds Modi and Yogi for Championing Women's Empowerment

BJP MP Ravi Kishan praised leaders Modi and Yogi for their initiatives towards women's empowerment during Navami celebrations. He emphasized the importance of respecting women's power and highlighted ongoing schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Mission Shakti'. Kishan advocated for equal rights for a progressive society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:48 IST
Ravi Kishan Lauds Modi and Yogi for Championing Women's Empowerment
BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Navami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan Shukla celebrated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their ongoing commitment to women's empowerment in India. Kishan noted that respecting women's power is the true essence of religion, emphasizing the influence of various government schemes.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Mission Shakti' were highlighted as pivotal campaigns championing women's safety, respect, and self-reliance. These initiatives reflect the central and state governments' dedication to fostering all-round development and security for women, Kishan remarked. He urged society to offer equal rights and mutual respect to ensure India's strength and progress.

In a personal celebration of Navratri's Navami, the Gorakhpur MP engaged in the traditional 'Kanya Puja', honoring nine young girls as symbolic representations of Goddess Durga. He reiterated his future commitment to advancing women-oriented welfare initiatives, hoping to further empower women in Gorakhpur and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024