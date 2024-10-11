Ravi Kishan Lauds Modi and Yogi for Championing Women's Empowerment

On the auspicious occasion of Navami, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan Shukla celebrated the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their ongoing commitment to women's empowerment in India. Kishan noted that respecting women's power is the true essence of religion, emphasizing the influence of various government schemes.

'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and 'Mission Shakti' were highlighted as pivotal campaigns championing women's safety, respect, and self-reliance. These initiatives reflect the central and state governments' dedication to fostering all-round development and security for women, Kishan remarked. He urged society to offer equal rights and mutual respect to ensure India's strength and progress.

In a personal celebration of Navratri's Navami, the Gorakhpur MP engaged in the traditional 'Kanya Puja', honoring nine young girls as symbolic representations of Goddess Durga. He reiterated his future commitment to advancing women-oriented welfare initiatives, hoping to further empower women in Gorakhpur and beyond.

