Iltija Mufti Vows to Champion Article 370 and Statehood in J&K

Iltija Mufti of the PDP pledges to advocate for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood in Jammu and Kashmir. Congratulating NC-Congress on their electoral victory, Mufti emphasizes her party's commitment to J&K issues and critiques BJP's election strategy after the landmark polls post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST
PDP leader Iltija Mufti (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute declaration, Iltija Mufti, a prominent figure in the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her party's unwavering commitment to campaigning for both the reinstatement of Article 370 and the restoration of statehood in the region. Emphasizing the need to resolve other pressing issues within the Union Territory, Mufti emphasized the PDP's steadfast stance.

Mufti, who recently faced electoral defeat in the Srigufwara-Brijbehara constituency, lauded the National Conference (NC) and Congress for their successful formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. "The people have spoken, granting NC-Congress a simple majority. Now, they must fulfill their promises," Mufti told ANI, expressing hopes for swift governmental formation and success.

Taking a critical view of the BJP's strategies, Mufti highlighted their inability to garner significant electoral support. She also championed the revival of the Darbar Move, a traditional practice involving the semi-annual relocation of government offices, underlining its cultural and economic significance. The recent elections mark the first since the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with NC-Congress securing 48 seats, heralding new political directions for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

