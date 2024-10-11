Iltija Mufti Vows to Champion Article 370 and Statehood in J&K

In a resolute declaration, Iltija Mufti, a prominent figure in the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her party's unwavering commitment to campaigning for both the reinstatement of Article 370 and the restoration of statehood in the region. Emphasizing the need to resolve other pressing issues within the Union Territory, Mufti emphasized the PDP's steadfast stance.

Mufti, who recently faced electoral defeat in the Srigufwara-Brijbehara constituency, lauded the National Conference (NC) and Congress for their successful formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. "The people have spoken, granting NC-Congress a simple majority. Now, they must fulfill their promises," Mufti told ANI, expressing hopes for swift governmental formation and success.

Taking a critical view of the BJP's strategies, Mufti highlighted their inability to garner significant electoral support. She also championed the revival of the Darbar Move, a traditional practice involving the semi-annual relocation of government offices, underlining its cultural and economic significance. The recent elections mark the first since the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with NC-Congress securing 48 seats, heralding new political directions for the region.

