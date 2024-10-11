Biden Orders Secret Service to Safeguard Trump
President Joe Biden instructs his administration to extend presidential-level protection for Donald Trump during his campaign. Biden emphasizes the U.S. Secret Service should fulfill Trump’s request for military assets, provided it aligns with existing protocols for protecting a sitting president.
President Joe Biden has issued a directive instructing his administration to extend protection to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as though he were a sitting president.
This move includes a mandate for the U.S. Secret Service to honor any requests from Trump for military assets during the final stages of his campaign.
The administration clarifies that any actions taken will only proceed if they align with established protocols for protecting a sitting president.
