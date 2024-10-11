Left Menu

Biden Orders Secret Service to Safeguard Trump

President Joe Biden instructs his administration to extend presidential-level protection for Donald Trump during his campaign. Biden emphasizes the U.S. Secret Service should fulfill Trump’s request for military assets, provided it aligns with existing protocols for protecting a sitting president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:30 IST
Biden Orders Secret Service to Safeguard Trump
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has issued a directive instructing his administration to extend protection to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as though he were a sitting president.

This move includes a mandate for the U.S. Secret Service to honor any requests from Trump for military assets during the final stages of his campaign.

The administration clarifies that any actions taken will only proceed if they align with established protocols for protecting a sitting president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024