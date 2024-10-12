Left Menu

Kamala Harris Proposes Bipartisan Cabinet

Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, announced plans to include a Republican in her cabinet and form a bipartisan advisory council if she wins the November 5 election. She shared this vision during a campaign event in Arizona aimed at garnering support from Republican voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In her bid for the presidency, Kamala Harris has announced a groundbreaking proposal to include a Republican member in her cabinet. This initiative is aimed at fostering bipartisanship in U.S. governance.

During an Arizona event specifically targeting Republicans, Harris highlighted her commitment to bipartisan cooperation by suggesting the creation of a council of advisors from both parties.

Harris's strategic move is designed to appeal to voters seeking unity, promising a government that incorporates diverse perspectives on policy matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

