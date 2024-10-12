Karnataka vs Centre: A Battle Over Tax Allocation

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has raised accusations against the Centre, alleging an unjust allocation of funds within the tax devolution framework. In a strong statement, Shivakumar announced the state government's intention to challenge this disparity.

Criticizing local BJP MPs and central ministers for their silence on the matter, Shivakumar labeled the situation 'shameful,' highlighting that states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar received more favorable allocations compared to Karnataka and even Andhra Pradesh.

Shivakumar also addressed criticism over the state's communications, defending its symbolism against opposition parties' attempts to unsettle Karnataka's government. The discourse underscores ongoing tensions between the Karnataka Congress and the BJP-led Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)