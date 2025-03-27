BRS MLA Sanjay Criticizes Congress Over Lawsuits Against Party Leaders

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Kalvakuntla Sanjay has sharply criticized the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, for its recent lawsuit against BRS leader KTR and others. He argued the Congress has become a 'Dushman ki Dukaan,' focused solely on filing cases against those who scrutinize its governance.

Sanjay expressed his disapproval of the Congress's initiatives, contrasting them with Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for constitutional values. He announced the BRS's plans to introduce an adjournment motion in the Assembly, pressing the state government on its promises regarding the DA and the PRC.

The controversy stems from a police case in Nalgonda against KT Rama Rao and others for allegedly disseminating false information on social media. The case was filed by Chougoni Rajitha, who accused the leaders of sharing unverified news linking her to a question paper leak, which she claims harmed her reputation.

