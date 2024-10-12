Maharashtra Politics: A Flash in the Pan?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has downplayed the Lok Sabha election success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, calling it a temporary phenomenon that will not be repeated in the upcoming assembly polls. Speaking at the Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena held at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, Shinde compared the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, alleging an agenda of Muslim appeasement politics.

'Maha Vikas Aghadi's Lok Sabha victory in Maharashtra was brief and accidental,' Shinde asserted. 'In the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena secured seven seats in a direct contest against the Sena (UBT), confining them to six constituencies. Our victory underscores that we are the authentic Shiv Sena,' he added.

Reflecting on his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, Shinde remarked that he liberated the true Shiv Sena from the grasp of those who strayed from Balasaheb Thackeray's principles.

