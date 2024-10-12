Left Menu

Maharashtra Politics: A Flash in the Pan?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claims the Lok Sabha success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition was temporary and won't be repeated in upcoming assembly elections. He positions his faction of Shiv Sena as genuine adherents to Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, contrasting it with the Uddhav Thackeray-aligned faction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 21:06 IST
Maharashtra Politics: A Flash in the Pan?
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has downplayed the Lok Sabha election success of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, calling it a temporary phenomenon that will not be repeated in the upcoming assembly polls. Speaking at the Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena held at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, Shinde compared the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, alleging an agenda of Muslim appeasement politics.

'Maha Vikas Aghadi's Lok Sabha victory in Maharashtra was brief and accidental,' Shinde asserted. 'In the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena secured seven seats in a direct contest against the Sena (UBT), confining them to six constituencies. Our victory underscores that we are the authentic Shiv Sena,' he added.

Reflecting on his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership in June 2022, Shinde remarked that he liberated the true Shiv Sena from the grasp of those who strayed from Balasaheb Thackeray's principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024