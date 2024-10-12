Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP's Hindutva Stance at Dussehra Rally

At the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra rally, Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP's version of Hindutva, asserting his divergence from the party. He called on the RSS to introspect on this. Thackeray emphasized loyalty to his father's ideals and expressed confidence in regaining power in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:38 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at the Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park, openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party's interpretation of Hindutva, stating his departure from their alliance was due to ideological differences. He urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to reconsider its stance on the BJP's 'hybrid' version of Hindutva.

Thackeray, who maintained loyalty to the ideals of his father and party founder, Bal Thackeray, assured his followers of a robust political comeback ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. He emphasized the potential for a 'Shiv Shahi' government while slamming the current Eknath Shinde-led administration for its governance decisions.

He pledged to scrap decisions favoring builders, condemned the BJP's policies, and discussed plans to revive Maharashtra's past glory by constructing Shivaji Maharaj temples. Thackeray's speech was accompanied by strong endorsements from party leaders, projecting him as a future chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

