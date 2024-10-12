Left Menu

A Monumental Legacy: Remembering Alex Salmond

Alex Salmond, the former Scottish first minister, died at 69. Known for championing Scotland's independence, he was a significant figure in British politics. Despite a failed 2014 independence referendum and later controversies, his impact on Scottish culture and heritage remains profound.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:07 IST
  • United Kingdom

Alex Salmond, a defining force in Scottish politics and former first minister, has passed away at the age of 69. Salmond, who dedicated much of his life to the cause of Scottish independence, was praised by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as a 'monumental figure' within both Scottish and British political spheres.

Starmer added that Salmond's legacy is enduring, noting his profound appreciation for Scotland's heritage and culture. Salmond served as Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014 and led the Scottish National Party (SNP) during two periods: 1990-2000 and 2004-2014. Although his pivotal role in the 2014 independence referendum ended in defeat with 45% support, his contributions to the movement are undisputed.

In 2018, Salmond resigned from the SNP amid sexual harassment accusations but went on to establish the Alba Party. Former UK Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged Salmond's political abilities despite differences, particularly over constitutional issues, and extended his condolences. 'May he rest in peace,' Sunak expressed on X.

