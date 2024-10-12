Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Inaugurates 74 Strategic Infrastructure Projects Across 11 States

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 74 infrastructure projects by the Border Roads Organisation, costing Rs 2236 crore. The projects include roads, bridges, and are spread across 11 states/UTs. These strategically important projects aim to boost connectivity, especially to border areas, facilitating troop movement and aiding local socio-economic development.

Updated: 12-10-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:51 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant boost to India's border infrastructure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 74 projects worth Rs 2236 crore, developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), across 11 states and Union Territories. The projects comprise 22 roads, 51 bridges, and two miscellaneous developments distributed strategically across the nation.

The significant allocation includes 19 projects in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Ladakh, and others across states such as Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla participated virtually, emphasizing the strategic importance of these projects for troop and equipment movement near the Indo-China border, as well as local development.

Despite challenging weather conditions and difficult terrains, the BRO completed these infrastructure projects using state-of-the-art technology. The ceremony, conducted in a hybrid mode from Sikkim, underscores BRO's commitment to rapid and innovative construction in inhospitable regions, furthering national security and regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

