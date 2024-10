Escalating Tensions: Strife and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon

Violence intensified in northern Gaza Saturday with Israeli bombardments following airstrikes that killed at least 22 people. Israel urged evacuations in Gaza and southern Lebanon, targeting Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Lebanon, a U.N. peacekeeper was wounded amid ongoing clashes, with Israel warning peacekeeping forces to vacate their posts. A humanitarian crisis looms as Gaza faces severe aid shortages, affecting around 400,000 people.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense expressed concerns about Israeli attacks on Lebanon's U.N. positions and advocated for diplomatic resolutions amid the escalating conflict. Meanwhile, over 1 million have been displaced in Lebanon, signaling broader regional destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)