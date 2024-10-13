Left Menu

Lithuania's Election: Cost of Living and Security Concerns

Lithuanians vote for a new parliament, driven by inflation concerns and security threats from Russia. The Social Democrats are expected to lead but without a majority. Domestic issues and national security dominate, as citizens want change amid high inflation and regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:36 IST
Lithuanians headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament, amid rising concerns about the cost of living and security threats from Russia. The opposition Social Democrats are predicted to become the largest party, though falling short of a majority.

The outgoing government under Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has struggled with inflation over 20%, declining public services, and increasing inequality, causing a dip in popular support. Voters like Hendrikas Varkalis expressed a desire for change.

Simonyte's Homeland Union is forecast to receive only 9% in comparison to the Social Democrats' 18%. The election is partially decided by district votes, favoring prominent parties. National security remains a priority, with Lithuania's NATO affiliation emphasizing defense spending due to tensions with Russia.

