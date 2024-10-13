Lithuania's Election: Cost of Living and Security Concerns

Lithuanians headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament, amid rising concerns about the cost of living and security threats from Russia. The opposition Social Democrats are predicted to become the largest party, though falling short of a majority.

The outgoing government under Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte has struggled with inflation over 20%, declining public services, and increasing inequality, causing a dip in popular support. Voters like Hendrikas Varkalis expressed a desire for change.

Simonyte's Homeland Union is forecast to receive only 9% in comparison to the Social Democrats' 18%. The election is partially decided by district votes, favoring prominent parties. National security remains a priority, with Lithuania's NATO affiliation emphasizing defense spending due to tensions with Russia.

