Ajit Pawar Urges Against Politicizing Baba Siddique's Tragic Killing

In a solemn call for unity, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged against exploiting the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique for political gain. Pawar emphasized that the NCP is grappling with the profound loss of a cherished leader and friend.

Speaking on the incident, Pawar described Siddique's assassination as a personal tragedy for many and decried attempts to politicize the event. The Deputy CM stressed that the focus should remain on ensuring justice for Siddique, promising relentless efforts until those responsible are brought to account.

Aware of the emotional turmoil surrounding Siddique's untimely death, Pawar met with Siddique's son to express condolences. He revealed that investigative teams are actively pursuing leads across various states, vowing clarity on the case soon. Meanwhile, Siddique's contributions to Maharashtra will be honored with a state funeral, as investigations continue under stringent legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)