Ajit Pawar Urges Against Politicizing Baba Siddique's Tragic Killing
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar implores the public to avoid politicizing the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, emphasizing the need for unity and justice. Siddique's death has deeply affected the NCP, prompting investigations and planned state honors for the leader's cremation.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn call for unity, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has urged against exploiting the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique for political gain. Pawar emphasized that the NCP is grappling with the profound loss of a cherished leader and friend.
Speaking on the incident, Pawar described Siddique's assassination as a personal tragedy for many and decried attempts to politicize the event. The Deputy CM stressed that the focus should remain on ensuring justice for Siddique, promising relentless efforts until those responsible are brought to account.
Aware of the emotional turmoil surrounding Siddique's untimely death, Pawar met with Siddique's son to express condolences. He revealed that investigative teams are actively pursuing leads across various states, vowing clarity on the case soon. Meanwhile, Siddique's contributions to Maharashtra will be honored with a state funeral, as investigations continue under stringent legal frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Redefining Global Unity: The Urgent Need for Modernized Multilateralism
Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple
Justice Manmohan Sworn In as New Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Bengali Club Hosts Slogan Competition for Justice and Women's Safety During Durga Puja
Justice Manmohan administered oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.