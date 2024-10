Baba Siddique: A Political Journey Amidst Bollywood Ties

In a shocking event, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead in Mumbai. Recognized for his charitable deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic, Siddique was a beloved figure within Bollywood circles.

Throughout his political career, Siddique was known for representing Bandra (West) thrice in the Maharashtra assembly and serving in various state government roles. His political shift from Congress to NCP earlier this year was pivotal in Mumbai's electoral dynamics, particularly in Muslim-dominant wards.

Despite his illustrious career, Siddique's life was abruptly cut short when he was gunned down by three men outside his son's office in Mumbai. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)