Shockwaves in Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam mourns NCP leader Baba Siddique, calling his assassination in Mumbai a profound personal loss. Nirupam demands a thorough investigation, with two culprits in custody and one absconding. The incident, occurring in Bandra, has raised safety concerns and prompted calls for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:37 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead in Mumbai, leaving the political landscape in turmoil. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam expressed profound grief, labeling Siddique's death as a 'personal loss' and emphasizing his commendable character. Nirupam described the incident as 'worrying and unfortunate'.

The assassination took place near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra, where Siddique succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. Nirupam has called for urgent, stringent action against those responsible, noting that the police have detained two suspects while another remains at large. Allegations suggest the culprits had been surveilling Siddique for some time.

Amidst public outcry, Nirupam warned against politicizing the tragedy, urging patience in the justice process. He criticized demands for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation, highlighting the complexity of law enforcement challenges. The Esplanade Court has remanded accused Gurmail Singh into custody and ordered further investigations, including age verification tests on another suspect.

