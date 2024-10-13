Political Turmoil Erupts Following Baba Siddique's Assassination

The assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique has triggered a political firestorm in Maharashtra, with assembly elections looming next month. Opposition parties, led by Congress, claim a 'complete collapse' of law and order, demanding urgent state government accountability.

Former minister Siddique, who switched to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP after leaving Congress, was ambushed by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra. Two suspects have been apprehended, with the third still at large.

Police discovered a social media post alleging involvement by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A multi-angle investigation is underway, exploring potential contract killing motives. The murder marks Mumbai's first high-profile political assassination in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)