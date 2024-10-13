Political Tensions Flare After NCP Leader's Tragic Murder in Mumbai

The shocking murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Bandra, Mumbai, has ignited political tensions and calls for accountability. The incident occurred on a Saturday night when three assailants shot Siddique outside his son's office, leading to his untimely death.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticized the BJP-led Mahayuti government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in Maharashtra. They suggest the murder might be politically motivated with upcoming assembly polls, and demand a thorough investigation.

BJP officials have rejected these claims, urging parties not to politicize the tragedy. Arrests have been made, and police are investigating possible gang involvement. Amidst the public outcry, prominent figures from Bollywood have paid their respects to Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)