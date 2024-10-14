Left Menu

Biden Pledges Aid Amid Florida's Hurricane Chaos

President Joe Biden visited Florida to assess damage from two major hurricanes, Milton and Helene. Recovery efforts face challenges due to power outages, fuel shortages, and rising floodwaters. Biden has announced federal aid, but political debates over additional disaster funding continue to complicate relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 02:09 IST
Biden Pledges Aid Amid Florida's Hurricane Chaos
Biden

After touring Florida's devastated coastal communities, President Joe Biden committed on Sunday to supporting recovery efforts following back-to-back hurricanes Milton and Helene. The state faces immense challenges, including fuel shortages, power outages, and flooding, as residents strive to rebuild.

During his visit to St. Pete Beach, Biden witnessed streets filled with debris, from household items to beach houses uprooted from their foundations. Emergency responders accompanied him through the impacted areas, describing scenes of mounting waste and the pervasive stench of mold.

Biden has sanctioned federal support to alleviate some of the financial burden on local governments and residents. However, his call for Congress to allocate more funds for disaster relief has met resistance, with political figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson urging careful assessment of the needs before additional assistance is provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024