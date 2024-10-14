Biden Pledges Aid Amid Florida's Hurricane Chaos

After touring Florida's devastated coastal communities, President Joe Biden committed on Sunday to supporting recovery efforts following back-to-back hurricanes Milton and Helene. The state faces immense challenges, including fuel shortages, power outages, and flooding, as residents strive to rebuild.

During his visit to St. Pete Beach, Biden witnessed streets filled with debris, from household items to beach houses uprooted from their foundations. Emergency responders accompanied him through the impacted areas, describing scenes of mounting waste and the pervasive stench of mold.

Biden has sanctioned federal support to alleviate some of the financial burden on local governments and residents. However, his call for Congress to allocate more funds for disaster relief has met resistance, with political figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson urging careful assessment of the needs before additional assistance is provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)