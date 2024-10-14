Left Menu

Biden's Response to Dual Storms Pledges Long-Term Support for Florida

Current U.S. domestic news highlights include a man facing gun charges near a Trump rally, Kamala Harris releasing her medical report to highlight her health compared to Trump, and Trump's remarks on imposing high tariffs on Mexican vehicles. Additionally, Pemex's refinery toxic gas leak exceeded legal limits, and Trump aims to hire 10,000 more border agents. Biden pledges support for Florida’s storm recovery, while planning a visit to Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:21 IST
A man was arrested near Donald Trump's rally in California with loaded firearms and false documents, potentially preventing an assassination attempt, according to Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Released on bail, the suspect is under federal investigation.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a medical letter declaring her good health to contrast with Donald Trump. Dr. Joshua Simmons stated Harris maintains a healthy lifestyle, backed by recent exams.

President Joe Biden pledged continued support for Florida's recovery from Hurricane Milton, which left debris and shortage issues. He announced plans to visit Germany on October 18, as confirmed by German sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

