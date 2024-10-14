Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress of Corruption in Land Return Scandal

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized Congress President Kharge's family for returning KIADB land, calling it an admission of guilt rather than a resolution of corruption charges. He demanded the resignations of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over alleged misuse of power and nepotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:31 IST
BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vehement statement issued on Monday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla condemned the family of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for their decision to return the KIADB land. Poonawalla asserted that while the act of returning the land does not clear them of accusations of corruption and misuse of power, it represents an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

The BJP spokesperson linked the incident to a larger scam, the MUDA scam, valued at Rs 5000 crore, in which Siddaramaiah is named as the primary accused, with his wife as the second. He further accused the Siddaramaiah family of attempting to escape liability by returning land implicated in the scandal. Poonawalla underscored that the Kharge family, now following suit, has returned five acres of land purportedly misallocated to them under the KIADB meant for SC entrepreneurs.

Poonawalla strongly emphasized that merely returning the land will not exonerate them from criminality and corruption charges. He insisted this action by the Kharge family mirrors the acknowledgment of guilt akin to the Siddaramaiah family's previous admission. He demanded resignations from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, holding them accountable for the purported malpractice in securing land through power misuse, conflict of interest, and nepotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

