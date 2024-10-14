Left Menu

Congress Leadership Engulfed in Land Scandal Controversy

The BJP has accused the Congress's top leaders of being involved in a land corruption scandal. The allegations surfaced after a trust linked to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge withdrew its land allotment request, raising questions of impropriety. The BJP calls for resignations on moral grounds.

Updated: 14-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:02 IST
  India
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lobbed serious accusations against the top echelons of the Congress party, alleging widespread involvement in a corruption scandal concerning land transactions.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, a BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, pointed fingers at Congress leaders following a controversial withdrawal of a land request by a trust associated with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's family. This withdrawal, according to BJP, signals an acknowledgment of wrongdoing.

These accusations come on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family troubles, with legal actions taken against them regarding similar issues. The BJP argues this is part of a pattern involving Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who face allegations in the National Herald case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

