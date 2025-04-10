New Zealand and Australia Rally Allies for Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

In a bid to offset a wave of U.S. tariffs, New Zealand and Australia are collaborating with other nations to uphold free trade. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon of New Zealand announced plans to engage with global leaders on Thursday to advocate for free trade, though he did not disclose the specific leaders he would be contacting.

Addressing recent international trade disruptions caused by the sweeping tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Luxon suggested collaboration between the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as a potential solution.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong revealed that discussions have already been held with nations such as Southeast Asian countries, Japan, Korea, India, and the EU about a coordinated response to these tariffs. Luxon emphasized the importance of rules-based trading systems as a path to international prosperity during his speech to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)