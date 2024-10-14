Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Rallies Against Betrayal: MVA Poised for Power Shift

Maharashtra Congress leaders have confidently declared unity within the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, dismissing any seat-sharing issues. The MVA, which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), aims to form the government by countering BJP tactics. They have accused the current government of betrayal, prioritizing Gujarat's interests over Maharashtra.

Key Congress figures in Maharashtra congregated on Monday alongside party leadership to emphasize the cohesion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole assured that the alliance, which aims to organize without discord over seat sharing, is determined to establish a government amid BJP opposition.

Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi, participated in strategic discussions focusing on the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Patole confidently stated the alliance's intention to contest all 288 seats and counter the BJP's political maneuvers.

The MVA has issued a critical document accusing the current Eknath Shinde-led government of betraying Maharashtra by prioritizing Gujarat's interests. At a recent press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray criticized the existing government's alliances for undermining the state's projects and accused them of corruption and malpractice.

