Akhilesh Yadav Holds BJP Accountable for Bahraich Violence

Samajwadi Party head Akhilesh Yadav on Monday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, holding it accountable for the communal violence that flared up during the immersion of a Durga idol in Bahraich, resulting in one death. Yadav lambasted the Uttar Pradesh government for not adequately attending to the songs played during the immersion procession.

Calling for peace between the communities, Yadav remarked, "The incident is unfortunate, and all responsible parties, including the administration and the government, are aware of the reasons behind it. Justice must be served. Proper monitoring could have prevented the issue by assessing the procession's route and providing sufficient security alongside it."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went on to criticize the BJP and accused it of "spreading hatred and creating societal divides" for political gains. He sharply directed blame at the government, pointing out the Administration's negligence as the reason for the incident in Bahraich, where a fatal clash occurred amidst the immersion procession.

