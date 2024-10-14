BJP Alleges Conspiracy Behind Communal Violence in Bahraich

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday attributed the communal violence in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh to a broader conspiracy by certain elements attempting to destabilize India on multiple fronts.

Tensions escalated in Bahraich following the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old during a communal confrontation in Mansoor village's Mahrajganj area amid a Durga idol procession. Reports of villagers arming themselves and incidents of arson, including the burning of an auto dealership and damage to a hospital, have since emerged.

In a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi emphasized that such incidents were orchestrated by forces that have grown stronger in recent months, particularly after surprising opposition success in the June Lok Sabha polls. Trivedi urged the nation to recognize these occurrences as interconnected attempts to undermine India.

(With inputs from agencies.)