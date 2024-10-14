Permit Denied: Congress Faces Roadblock in Lipulekh Dharna
The Uttarakhand Congress' planned dharna near Old Lipulekh Pass for local access to Kailash peak was thwarted as local authorities refused permits. Local leaders are engaging with officials to address community grievances over tourist privileges. The area remains sensitive due to security concerns, with current policies restricting political access.
In a notable development, the Uttarakhand Congress' pursuit of a dharna near Old Lipulekh Pass has hit a snag due to local authorities denying permits for political activities in the sensitive border region.
Tensions have risen as the Congress demands equal access for locals to view the sacred Kailash peak, a privilege currently extended to tourists under a state-run scheme.
Efforts to negotiate a resolution continue, with officials citing security concerns as the primary reason for restriction, further complicating the situation amid local discontent.
