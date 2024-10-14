Permit Denied: Congress Faces Roadblock in Lipulekh Dharna

In a notable development, the Uttarakhand Congress' pursuit of a dharna near Old Lipulekh Pass has hit a snag due to local authorities denying permits for political activities in the sensitive border region.

Tensions have risen as the Congress demands equal access for locals to view the sacred Kailash peak, a privilege currently extended to tourists under a state-run scheme.

Efforts to negotiate a resolution continue, with officials citing security concerns as the primary reason for restriction, further complicating the situation amid local discontent.

