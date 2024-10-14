Left Menu

Permit Denied: Congress Faces Roadblock in Lipulekh Dharna

The Uttarakhand Congress' planned dharna near Old Lipulekh Pass for local access to Kailash peak was thwarted as local authorities refused permits. Local leaders are engaging with officials to address community grievances over tourist privileges. The area remains sensitive due to security concerns, with current policies restricting political access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, the Uttarakhand Congress' pursuit of a dharna near Old Lipulekh Pass has hit a snag due to local authorities denying permits for political activities in the sensitive border region.

Tensions have risen as the Congress demands equal access for locals to view the sacred Kailash peak, a privilege currently extended to tourists under a state-run scheme.

Efforts to negotiate a resolution continue, with officials citing security concerns as the primary reason for restriction, further complicating the situation amid local discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

