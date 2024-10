Pennsylvania: Battle of the Titans

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump brought their electoral battle to Pennsylvania, underscoring its status as a critical battleground state.

Harris, addressing a rally in Erie, criticized Trump's recent remarks, calling them divisive. She also cited Trump's limited disclosure of health records while emphasizing her readiness for leadership.

Meanwhile, Trump, speaking in suburban Oaks, reiterated his 'drill baby drill' energy policy, aiming for economic recovery. Both candidates' frequent visits exemplify Pennsylvania's pivotal role in securing electoral victory.

