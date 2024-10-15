Yogi Government to Enforce Stringent Food Safety Ordinances in UP

The government of Uttar Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is poised to implement stringent ordinances addressing adulteration and contamination in food. A key meeting scheduled for Tuesday will discuss the introduction of 'Prevention of Pseudo and Anti-Harmony Activities and Prohibition of Spitting Ordinance 2024' and 'UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will confer with top officials including Additional Chief Secretary Home Deepak Kumar and Home Secretary DGP Sanjeev Gupta at 6:30 pm. The ordinances aim to establish strict measures against the practice of spitting into food, while also empowering consumers with complete transparency regarding their food's origin and preparation.

The Uttar Pradesh political landscape is also abuzz with anticipation as by-elections in ten Assembly seats are on the horizon. This electoral test is significant for both the BJP, which seeks to maintain its winning streak, and opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress, who have already announced their partnership and candidates for the bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)