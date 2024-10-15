Negligence at the Rally: Survivor Speaks Out After Attempt on Trump's Life

In an exclusive interview, two men who were wounded in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump expressed their belief that the US Secret Service was negligent. The attack occurred at a July campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where one man died and others, including Trump, were injured.

David Dutch, a 57-year-old ex-Marine, and James Copenhaver, 74, shared their accounts of the shooting for the first time, detailing the chaos when shots rang out from an unsecured rooftop nearby. The remarks came as their attorneys consider legal options citing negligence.

Called a 'significant operational failure' by then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, the attack has led to scrutiny of security measures. Trump recently returned to the same venue, rallying support by linking his shooting survival to election success.

(With inputs from agencies.)