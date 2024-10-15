Left Menu

Negligence at the Rally: Survivor Speaks Out After Attempt on Trump's Life

Two men injured during an assassination attempt on Donald Trump allege negligence by the Secret Service. The attack at a Pennsylvania rally resulted in one death and raised questions about security lapses. Survivors David Dutch and James Copenhaver consider legal action over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Butler | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:57 IST
Negligence at the Rally: Survivor Speaks Out After Attempt on Trump's Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exclusive interview, two men who were wounded in an assassination attempt on Donald Trump expressed their belief that the US Secret Service was negligent. The attack occurred at a July campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where one man died and others, including Trump, were injured.

David Dutch, a 57-year-old ex-Marine, and James Copenhaver, 74, shared their accounts of the shooting for the first time, detailing the chaos when shots rang out from an unsecured rooftop nearby. The remarks came as their attorneys consider legal options citing negligence.

Called a 'significant operational failure' by then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, the attack has led to scrutiny of security measures. Trump recently returned to the same venue, rallying support by linking his shooting survival to election success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024