Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Faces: Oath of Secrecy Before Assembly Polls

Seven new members of Maharashtra's legislative council, appointed by the governor, took the oath of secrecy just hours before the assembly elections announcement. These appointments include members from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. The governor-approved names are influential figures from various sectors and political backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:09 IST
Maharashtra's New Faces: Oath of Secrecy Before Assembly Polls
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Just before the Maharashtra assembly elections announcement, seven new members of the legislative council were sworn into office by the governor on Tuesday. These newly appointed MLCs hail from a mix of political backgrounds, with the BJP nominating three, while the Shiv Sena and NCP have secured two members each.

The governor holds the authority to appoint up to 12 candidates as MLCs, offering them a six-year tenure. The appointments span various sectors, representing a blend of experience and influence. On Monday, the state cabinet approved seven names, subsequently ratified by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, leading to the swearing-in ceremony at Vidhan Bhavan.

The five remaining MLC positions remain unfilled. Among the new appointees are former Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil and ex-MLC Manisha Kayande, representing Shinde’s Shiv Sena, alongside Dharmaguru Babusingh Maharaj Rathod, Chitra Wagh, and Vikrant Patil from the BJP. Rathod's influence extends within the Gor Banjara community and the recently visited Poharadevi Sansthan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024