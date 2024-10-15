Maharashtra's New Faces: Oath of Secrecy Before Assembly Polls

Just before the Maharashtra assembly elections announcement, seven new members of the legislative council were sworn into office by the governor on Tuesday. These newly appointed MLCs hail from a mix of political backgrounds, with the BJP nominating three, while the Shiv Sena and NCP have secured two members each.

The governor holds the authority to appoint up to 12 candidates as MLCs, offering them a six-year tenure. The appointments span various sectors, representing a blend of experience and influence. On Monday, the state cabinet approved seven names, subsequently ratified by Governor C P Radhakrishnan, leading to the swearing-in ceremony at Vidhan Bhavan.

The five remaining MLC positions remain unfilled. Among the new appointees are former Lok Sabha MP Hemant Patil and ex-MLC Manisha Kayande, representing Shinde’s Shiv Sena, alongside Dharmaguru Babusingh Maharaj Rathod, Chitra Wagh, and Vikrant Patil from the BJP. Rathod's influence extends within the Gor Banjara community and the recently visited Poharadevi Sansthan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)