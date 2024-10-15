Left Menu

Britain Freezes Security Talks with Georgia Amid Democratic Concerns

Britain has halted its security dialogue with Georgia over democratic backsliding concerns. Relations have soured ahead of Georgia's parliamentary elections. The decision is seen as a response to Georgia's foreign agent law and perceived shift towards Russia, putting EU ties and progress at risk.

Britain has suspended its annual security dialogue with Georgia and cancelled other defense discussions due to concerns about democratic erosion in the country, according to Britain's ambassador to Tbilisi, Gareth Ward, during an interview released on Tuesday.

Ward mentioned that the Georgian government's recent actions, including passing a controversial foreign agent law, have led to criticism from Western nations. This move is seen as contributing to a growing rift between Georgia and its Western allies, especially as the country approaches its parliamentary election on October 26.

The Foreign Office in London did not provide immediate comments. The upcoming election is considered pivotal for determining Georgia's future allegiance, either towards the EU or back to Russia's sphere, amid ongoing diplomatic strains and halted EU membership talks.

