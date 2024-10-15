OECD Cancels Anti-Bribery Mission to Hungary over Government Inaction

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) announced on Tuesday the cancellation of its planned mission to Hungary. This decision comes as a result of the Hungarian government's persistent neglect of previous anti-bribery recommendations.

The mission, initially scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, was intended to foster discussions with Hungary's ministers and senior officials. However, the absence of adequate governmental representation led to its abrupt call-off. The OECD emphasized that the high-level mission, sanctioned by the Working Group on Bribery in December 2023, aimed to address Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government's long-standing inaction.

The OECD has been critical of Hungary's handling of foreign bribery risks and its deficient strategy for managing such cases, with some recommendations pending for over a decade. In response, the OECD plans to draft new measures to compel Hungary to engage effectively with its anti-bribery framework.

