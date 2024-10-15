BJP Slams Congress Over Alleged Anti-OBC Sentiments
The BJP accused Congress of being an anti-OBC and anti-Dalit party, demanding Rahul Gandhi address these claims. BJP spokesperson Poonawalla highlighted Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav's comments as evidence of the party's neglect towards OBCs, intensifying the political debate over caste representation.
In a sharp critique, the BJP has accused Congress of being anti-OBC and anti-Dalit, urging Rahul Gandhi to provide an explanation for alleged insults towards Capt Ajay Singh Yadav during the Haryana polls.
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted Yadav's criticism, asserting it exposes Congress's neglect of OBC issues, fueling the ongoing political discourse over caste dynamics.
The BJP further alleged that Congress manipulated Hindu society's divisions while ignoring Muslim society's inequalities, intensifying calls for a response from the Congress leadership regarding claims of intra-party discrimination.
