Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Alleged Anti-OBC Sentiments

The BJP accused Congress of being an anti-OBC and anti-Dalit party, demanding Rahul Gandhi address these claims. BJP spokesperson Poonawalla highlighted Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav's comments as evidence of the party's neglect towards OBCs, intensifying the political debate over caste representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:15 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over Alleged Anti-OBC Sentiments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, the BJP has accused Congress of being anti-OBC and anti-Dalit, urging Rahul Gandhi to provide an explanation for alleged insults towards Capt Ajay Singh Yadav during the Haryana polls.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted Yadav's criticism, asserting it exposes Congress's neglect of OBC issues, fueling the ongoing political discourse over caste dynamics.

The BJP further alleged that Congress manipulated Hindu society's divisions while ignoring Muslim society's inequalities, intensifying calls for a response from the Congress leadership regarding claims of intra-party discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024