Congress Blasts Rising Inflation as India Falls in Global Hunger Ranking
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP-led government for rising inflation and India's poor ranking on the Global Hunger Index. Retail inflation hit 5.49% in September, with increased prices for essentials. Kharge called for prioritizing basic issues over diversion tactics.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a sharp dig at the BJP-led central government over escalating inflation, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of making India a 'vishwaguru' in hunger.
Kharge's comments were driven by the latest rise in retail inflation rates, as well as India's ranking slipping to the 105th position in the Global Hunger Index, indicating a serious hunger situation with a score of 27.3 out of the 127 countries analyzed.
The Congress leader highlighted that retail inflation has surged to its highest in nine months at 5.49% in September, citing rising vegetable prices as evidence. Criticizing Modi's 10-and-a-half years in power, Kharge argued that the focus should be on basic issues instead of diversionary politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress and National Conference Concede Defeat Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Elections: G Kishan Reddy
Congress Challenges Government's Employment Claims, Alleges 'Jobloss Growth'
Congress Calls Out Government’s Job Growth Claims
Not even one state under Congress rule gives MSP on 24 crops like we are giving in Haryana: CM Nayab Saini to PTI.
CM Mohan Yadav Criticizes Congress's Governance Ahead of Jharkhand Visit