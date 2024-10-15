Congress Blasts Rising Inflation as India Falls in Global Hunger Ranking

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a sharp dig at the BJP-led central government over escalating inflation, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of making India a 'vishwaguru' in hunger.

Kharge's comments were driven by the latest rise in retail inflation rates, as well as India's ranking slipping to the 105th position in the Global Hunger Index, indicating a serious hunger situation with a score of 27.3 out of the 127 countries analyzed.

The Congress leader highlighted that retail inflation has surged to its highest in nine months at 5.49% in September, citing rising vegetable prices as evidence. Criticizing Modi's 10-and-a-half years in power, Kharge argued that the focus should be on basic issues instead of diversionary politics.

