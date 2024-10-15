Left Menu

Congress Blasts Rising Inflation as India Falls in Global Hunger Ranking

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP-led government for rising inflation and India's poor ranking on the Global Hunger Index. Retail inflation hit 5.49% in September, with increased prices for essentials. Kharge called for prioritizing basic issues over diversion tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a sharp dig at the BJP-led central government over escalating inflation, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration of making India a 'vishwaguru' in hunger.

Kharge's comments were driven by the latest rise in retail inflation rates, as well as India's ranking slipping to the 105th position in the Global Hunger Index, indicating a serious hunger situation with a score of 27.3 out of the 127 countries analyzed.

The Congress leader highlighted that retail inflation has surged to its highest in nine months at 5.49% in September, citing rising vegetable prices as evidence. Criticizing Modi's 10-and-a-half years in power, Kharge argued that the focus should be on basic issues instead of diversionary politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

