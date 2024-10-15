BJP Gears Up for Organisational Elections: New Leader on the Horizon
The BJP has appointed K Laxman as the returning officer for its nationwide organisational polls, alongside other co-returning officers. The elections, set to culminate in the selection of a new national president, follow Prime Minister Modi's membership drive. Current president JP Nadda's term, extended, is nearing conclusion.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for its nationwide organisational elections, appointing K Laxman as the returning officer. Laxman's designation was confirmed by BJP national president JP Nadda, as the party seeks a new national president.
Joining Laxman, BJP vice president Rekha Verma, Puri Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra, and Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Naresh Bansal have been named co-returning officers. Their appointments were sanctioned by the BJP national executive.
The election process is expected to kick off in December or early next year once state-level organisational elections conclude, following the party's membership drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda, appointed in January 2020, will see his extended term end soon as the party moves to elect his successor.
